COVID-19: Punjabi film, music stars unite for song of hope

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 22 Apr 2020 18:51:03 IST

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Punjabi celebrities including Neeru Bajwa, Sargun Mehta, Afsana Khan and Rubina Bajwa have come together for a music video of the song "Jitange hosle naal", which is an attempt to give hope to Indians amid the testing times of COVID-19.

It is a tribute from the Punjabi film industry to health workers and policemen fighting against coronavirus.

The track has been sung by Afsana Khan, Rza Heer. It has lyrics by Veet Baljit and music by MP Athwal.

"The song is about love, hope and spreading happiness. It says 'jitange hosle naal' which means if we have the courage, we will definitely win. I am thankful that the people of the Punjab industry have come forward for this effort of unity and togetherness," said Neeru.

The video features singers and actors singing from their respective homes, along with visuals of people cheering for their heroes like police, doctors and cleaners, dancing and spreading happiness, love and hope.

The song is presented by Neeru Bajwa, and Speed Records.

