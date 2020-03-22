COVID-19: Rihanna donates $5mn to combat pandemic

Los Angeles, March 22 (IANS) Pop star Rihannas non-profit organisation, The Clara Lionel Foundation, has announced an emergency donation of $5 million (around Rs 37.8 crore) towards efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The charity announced through the singer's education and emergency organisation will aid associations such as The World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, the International Rescue Committee. Direct Relief, Feeding America, and Partners in Health, according to a report in forbes.com.

The donation will be used for research to develop vaccines and other therapies, towards research labs and protective gear for health workers, the maintenance of ICUs, the training of healthcare workers, and prevention and containment in countries.

The website added that the money will also be used to support food banks that are serving at-risk communities in the US, and for the betterment of testing and care facilities in Haiti and Malawi, besides mobilising resources for Native Communities.

"It doesn't matter who you are or where you're from, this pandemic will affect us all. And for the world's most vulnerable, the worst may be yet to come. Protecting our front line health workers and marginalized communities around the world requires getting ahead of it fast. The time to act is now," the group said in a statement.

Rihanna lauched her non-profit organisation in 2012, in memory of her grandparents, Clara and Lionel Braithwaite. Other international celebrities who have contributed to the cause of fighting coronavirus include Hollywood couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, singer Ciara and her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, fashion designer Donatella Versace and her daughter Allegra Versace Beck.

