COVID-19: Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively extend monetary help

Los Angeles, March 31 (IANS) The Hollywood couple of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively has donated $400,000 to New York hospitals to aid the battle against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to TMZ, Reynolds, 43, and Lively, 32, made personal $100k donations to NYU Hospital, Mount Sinai, Northern Westchester and Elmhurst, reports dailymail.co.uk.

They are also encouraging others to help out their local hospitals and healthcare professionals.

Earlier this month, they donated $1 million to be split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. Reynolds also pledged to donate 30 percent of all proceeds from his Aviation Gin to bartenders who are out of work amid nightlife and hospitality closure.

He also joined Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in urging followers to stay home.

Through a funny video, the "Deadpool" star said: "I think in times of crisis, we all know it's the celebrities that we count on most. They're the ones who are gonna help us get through this. Right after healthcare workers, of course... first responders, people who work in essential services, ping pong players, mannequins, childhood imaginary friends, like 400 other types of people."

"Look, stay at home, practice social distancing, wash your hands. We are gonna get through this thing together," he concluded.

Reynolds and Lively welcomed their third daughter last year. They also share James, five, and Inez, three. At the moment, they are staying safe with their children as they maintain social distance amid the growing coronavirus pandemic.

--IANS

