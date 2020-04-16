COVID-19: Salman Khan speaks his heart out in this video

Bollywood celebs are taking various creative, social, initiatives of staying-at-home during the lockdown times to break the spread of Corona Virus (Covid 19) chain. Big Boss Salman Khan today shared a video addressing the people at large. He spoke about the importance of staying-at-home and obeying the orders of the government in such a critical situation.

Salman Khan started in the Bigg Boss style but quickly clarified that he is not announcing yet another season of Bigg Boss. Instead he said it was not the show but 'zindagi ka Bigg Boss' (life) hinting at being locked in our houses!. Salman Khan seemed to have shed his happy-go-lucky persona and spoke in a rather sombre mood, “Everyone is sitting at home. But there are some people who are disobeying orders. I came here for two days but got stuck. Corona virus has affected everyone. At first, it felt like just another flu which would die down soon. But then the lockdown happened and things took a serious turn."

Salman Khan added, "Everyone has near and dear ones. Like I have my entire family, my mother, two sisters, their kids and some people who had come for work but had to stay put and are now more like friends! We have made a rule (keeping in mind the situation) that people inside to stay inside and no entry for people from outside. However, we have to step out for ration. He also shared an incidence. He said, “Now, we sent a person we know 4-5 kilometers from here to buy ration and since the police is doing very good job of keeping a check on people, stopped the person. Though the person had a movement pass for the vehicle he ended up committing a mistake.”

Talking about the importance of wearing a mask, the Dabangg actor recalled about the person who went to the nearby market to buy ration for the people staying at Salman's farmhouse. He revealed that, “This person went ahead and spoke to the police removing his mask. The police prompted him to put it back on. The person came home and narrated the whole incident and I told him that his act of removing the mask was incorrect and the police corrected him.

He added that testing positive for an ailment is very heart breaking and especially the one where there is no cure. But losing hope and patience is very bad and not understanding the pain and situation of the affected person is inhuman."

Salman concluded saying, "This virus started in China and it has almost died there but because of some people the entire Nation will have to sit at home for a longer time. He said, you seem to be brave, but are you brave enough to carry your family’s corpse on your own shoulders? These people seem to be hell bent on making their own family suffer! Every issue has two aspects, this one too. Either all live or nobody does. We have to decide. Be grateful to the policemen, doctors, nurses, bankers, and other people who are risking their lives for us. Be respectful towards people who are ailing from the infection and take caution that it does not spread. And pray that the military does not have to intervene to make you understand."

Kindly check the video for an insightful comment by our very own Dabangg Salman Khan.