COVID-19: Salman thanks all for 'understanding' gravity of the situation

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has thanked everyone for "listening and understanding" about lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus in India.

Salman on Thursday night took to Twitter, where he shared photographs of empty streets and a closed "qabristaan".

"Wah ! Thank you for listening and understanding the gravity of this situation the country is in. God bless and protect each and every 1. #IndiaFightsCorona," he captioned the image.

According to reports, Salman is currently staying at his Panvel farmhouse with his nephew and brother Sohail Khan's son, Nirvaan. He is constantly in touch with his father Salim Khan via video calls.

Salman has extended help to 25,000-odd daily wage workers of the film industry whose lives have been affected by the ongoing national lockdown that has brought all filming activity in Bollywood to a grinding halt.

Salman's contribution will aid the artistes of Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), said the body's president BN Tiwari.

--IANS

dc/vnc