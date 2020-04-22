  1. Home
COVID-19: Sanjay Dutt urge his fans to make a contribution to feed the less fortunate communities

Sanjay Dutt
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 22 Apr 2020 13:00:13 IST

Many Bollywood celebrities have contributed to the PM-CARES Fund to help fight the novel coronavirus. The lockdown time has been extended to May 3 due to the Coronavirus. In such a situation, Bollywood celebs are imprisoned in their respective homes.

After stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Shilpa Shetty, Ajay Devgn and many more took to their respective social media handles to motivate their fans and pledge their support, now, actor Sanjay Dutt is doing the same. Taking to his Twitter account, the actor thanked the PM for his reassuring speech and wrote, While everyone's trying to help as many people as possible, let's all do our bit and make sure that no one sleeps hungry. A small contribution of Rs 600 can feed a family of 4 for 2 weeks. Now is the time when we need to be there for each other

The superstar has a busy year set for him with five big-banner films - KGF: Chapter 2, Shamshera, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Torbaaz and Sadak 2 down in the pipeline.

Check out the post below:

