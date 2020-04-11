Benefits Affleck is launching a virtual celebrity poker tournament on Saturday for charity.The tournament will feature top Hollywood stars like Tom Brady, Tobey Maguire, Matt Damon, Adam Levine, Adam Sandler, Jon Hamm and Sarah Silverman.

The Oscar-winning actor will be reportedly facing off against his celeb pals in a friendly poker match, with all the proceeds going to the Feeding America campaign.

The 47-year-old announced the news via his Instagram account on Friday.

The actor revealed that all of the proceedings will benefit the nonprofit to help people struggling with hunger amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Excited to announce that I have joined forces with @FeedingAmerica, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization, to raise money for folks who need it most," the Oscar winning actor wrote via Instagram.