  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Covid-19 scare: Ben Affleck, Matt Damon to host a celebrity poker tournament

Covid-19 scare: Ben Affleck, Matt Damon to host a celebrity poker tournament

Covid-19 scare: Ben Affleck, Matt Damon to host a celebrity poker tournament
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 11 Apr 2020 12:06:42 IST

Benefits Affleck is launching a virtual celebrity poker tournament on Saturday for charity.The tournament will feature top Hollywood stars like Tom Brady, Tobey Maguire, Matt Damon, Adam Levine, Adam Sandler, Jon Hamm and Sarah Silverman.

The Oscar-winning actor will be reportedly facing off against his celeb pals in a friendly poker match, with all the proceeds going to the Feeding America campaign.

The 47-year-old announced the news via his Instagram account on Friday.

The actor revealed that all of the proceedings will benefit the nonprofit to help people struggling with hunger amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Excited to announce that I have joined forces with @FeedingAmerica, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization, to raise money for folks who need it most," the Oscar winning actor wrote via Instagram.

Related Topics

NewsShoaib Ibrahim shares an adorable picture with Dipika Kakar amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Shoaib Ibrahim shares an adorable picture with Dipika Kakar amid COVID-19 Lockdown

NewsVivek Dahiya becomes Madhubala's hero in this iconic scene recreation!

Vivek Dahiya becomes Madhubala's hero in this iconic scene recreation!

NewsTejasswi Prakash saves Shivin Narang in Khatron Ke Khiladi

Tejasswi Prakash saves Shivin Narang in Khatron Ke Khiladi

NewsSourabh Raaj Jain Pens His Experience of Stepping Into The Role of Lord Krishna

Sourabh Raaj Jain Pens His Experience of Stepping Into The Role of Lord Krishna

NewsCorona effect: Chris Pratt shows off his 'Wolverine' look in quarantine selfie

Corona effect: Chris Pratt shows off his 'Wolverine' look in quarantine selfie

NewsSiddhant Chaturvedi thanks the frontline workers and Mumbai Police for their support

Siddhant Chaturvedi thanks the frontline workers and Mumbai Police for their support

NewsCheck out Shraddha Kapoor's fashion game which will make you instantly fall in love with these looks and her moods!

Check out Shraddha Kapoor's fashion game which will make you instantly fall in love with these looks and her moods!

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'MAMACITA' by Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna, J. Rey Soul

Song Lyrics of 'MAMACITA' by Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna, J. Rey Soul

FeaturePyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's show will make you nostalgic

Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's show will make you nostalgic