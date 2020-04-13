  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Covid-19 scare: Madonna mourns the death of her close relatives

Covid-19 scare: Madonna mourns the death of her close relatives

Covid-19 scare: Madonna mourns the death of her close relatives
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Apr 2020 16:30:34 IST

Madonna has been actively posting about her personal life on social media, as she continues to update her fans by her bizarre posts, amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

In her ninth entry for her "quarantine diaries," the 61-year-old opened up about experiencing loss through Instagram that in less than 24 hours she has lost a cousin and two close friends due to the coronavirus.

The pop star posted a video in which she is seen reading from her quarantine diary, revealing that she’s lost a family member and two friends amid the ongoing crisis.

"In the last 24 hours my cousin has died, my security guard's brother has died, and Orlando Puerta, a very important person who played a very important role in my life in terms of getting my remixes to chart on the dance charts, (which was) in large part due to Orlando's passion and commitment to my music," Madonna shared.

Last week, the queen of pop donated $1million to help fund research into creating a COVID-19 vaccine.

The songstress is reportedly collaborated with Bill and Melinda Gates in working with their foundation to find a cure for COVID-19.

Related Topics

NewsGiorgia Andriani shares a special video message in Hindi to all the Indian citizens

Giorgia Andriani shares a special video message in Hindi to all the Indian citizens

NewsRohitashv Gour: Watching comedy shows right now is helpful!

Rohitashv Gour: Watching comedy shows right now is helpful!

NewsShashank Vyas: Have been accused of not being active enough on social media

Shashank Vyas: Have been accused of not being active enough on social media

NewsRyan Reynolds pokes fun at Hugh Jackman on his wedding anniversary

Ryan Reynolds pokes fun at Hugh Jackman on his wedding anniversary

NewsJustin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin's adorable Easter post gives us major couple goals

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin's adorable Easter post gives us major couple goals

NewsBhushan Kumar brings the powerful Maha 'Mrityunjaya Mantra' in Shekhar Ravjiani's voice

Bhushan Kumar brings the powerful Maha 'Mrityunjaya Mantra' in Shekhar Ravjiani's voice

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Criminal' by Britney Spears

Song Lyrics of 'Criminal' by Britney Spears

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Stuck Together' by Rich The Kid ft. Lil Baby

Song Lyrics of 'Stuck Together' by Rich The Kid ft. Lil Baby

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Amazing Grace' by Andrea Bocelli

Song Lyrics of 'Amazing Grace' by Andrea Bocelli