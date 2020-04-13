Madonna has been actively posting about her personal life on social media, as she continues to update her fans by her bizarre posts, amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

In her ninth entry for her "quarantine diaries," the 61-year-old opened up about experiencing loss through Instagram that in less than 24 hours she has lost a cousin and two close friends due to the coronavirus.

The pop star posted a video in which she is seen reading from her quarantine diary, revealing that she’s lost a family member and two friends amid the ongoing crisis.

"In the last 24 hours my cousin has died, my security guard's brother has died, and Orlando Puerta, a very important person who played a very important role in my life in terms of getting my remixes to chart on the dance charts, (which was) in large part due to Orlando's passion and commitment to my music," Madonna shared.

Last week, the queen of pop donated $1million to help fund research into creating a COVID-19 vaccine.

The songstress is reportedly collaborated with Bill and Melinda Gates in working with their foundation to find a cure for COVID-19.