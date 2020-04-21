As the COVID-19 pandemic is doing the rounds and it is one of the scary situation the world is going through. Everyone is helping each other in every way possible.

Our reel life doctors from the cast of Sanjivani have also came forward to thank our real life doctors, helpers and everyone who is helping each other. From donating food to protective gears to simply thanking them with words, everyone seems to keep up the gesture.

Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna, Mohnish Bahl, and the whole cast of Sanjivani thanked the doctors in a special video. The video was shared by StarPlus on their Instagram page and captioned, “Not all heroes wear capes. #ThankYouDoctor”

In the video, Surbhi Chandna, Mohnish Bahl, Gurdeep Kohli, Namit Khanna, Sayantani Ghosh and Ronit Roy spoke about how the doctors sacrifice their time for their patients and are committed to their work.

Surbhi Chandna also shared the video on her Instagram and captioned, “"All heroes do not wear capes. #ThankYouDoctor From all the doctors at Sanjivani to all the doctors and health workers all over - Dr Ishani Have you thanked your doctor yet ?"

Sanjivani revolves around the medical doctors and their journey in the hospital. Their struggles and battles they face with their patients. Produced by Siddharth P Malhotra, Sanjivani 2 was aired on 12th August 2019 and the last episode was aired on 13 March 2020.

Check out the video below: