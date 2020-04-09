COVID-19: Sonu Sood offers his Juhu hotel for healthcare workers

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 09 Apr 2020 15:24:30 IST

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Actor Sonu Sood has offered his Juhu hotel for healthcare workers including doctors, nurses and the para medical staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's my honour to be able to do my bit for the doctors, nurses and para medical staff of our country who have been working day and night to save the lives of millions in the country. I'm really happy to open the doors of my hotel for these real time heroes," Sonu said.

The actor is also making the best use of social media platform, spreading awareness about the novel coronavirus among people. He has also been telling people how to workout at home and maintain fitness. In a recent Instagram post, Sonu i seen using home furniture as gymming equipment.

