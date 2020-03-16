COVID-19: Sudhir Mishra, Motwane raise concern over daily wagers

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 16 Mar 2020 14:18:57 IST

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) As Indian filmmaking and producing bodies decided to stop all film shootings till March 31 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, filmmakers like Sudhir Mishra, Vikramaditya Motwane and Anubhav Sinha took to social media to raise their concern over the impact of COVID-19 on the daily wage workers.

On Sunday, Sudhir, who is best known for helming the film "Chameli", came up with an idea of creating special funds for the "junior technicians", "light boys" among several other workers.

"Shouldn't we in the film industry set up a fund for the junior technicians, our light boys, set workers , sound assistants etc," Sudhir tweeted.

Agreeing with his tweet, "Udaan" fame director Vikramaditya Motwane wrote: "I'm in. Daily wage workers are going to have a really hard time, especially if this carries on beyond the end of the month. Let me know."

"I am in," filmmaker Anubhav Sinha commented.

Filmmaker Raja Krishna Menon too showed his support.

Menon tweeted: "We are doing what we think is correct plus I personally will also donate to the association. All of us are going to inform the daily wage workers that we have worked with last ( in my case d unit of Serious Men ) to approach us in case of financial difficulty."

