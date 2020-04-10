COVID-19: Sukhwinder Singh unveils a prayer song

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Singer Sukhwinder Singh has released a prayer song in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sukhwinder feels this a test that the human race is being put through, as people have taken nature's gifts for granted.

"We have taken nature for granted and this prayer is an acceptance of our mistake. I'm sure we will come out of this wiser but for now, we must do everything we can to overcome the pandemic," he said.

"Keeping physical and mental strengths intact is the need of the hour and the Almighty will guide us out of the woods," added the singer, who has given many Bollywood hits like "Chaiyya chaiyya" and "Ramta jogi".

The total number of active cases in India is 6,039 according to official government figures at 5pm on Friday. Of these, 515 have been cured or discharged and the country has recorded 206 deaths.

--IANS

nn/vnc