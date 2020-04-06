COVID-19: Udit Narayan picks songs for son Aditya's stay-at-home gig

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 06 Apr 2020 21:49:11 IST

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Singer-host Aditya Narayan's playlist for his stay-at-home performance has been selected by his dad and singer Udit Narayan.

Aditya will be crooning "Ilahi" and "Bekhayali" -- both of which are the senior Narayan's favourites.

"While selecting the songs, I was discussing with dad and he's the one who suggested to include in the playlist his recent favourite tracks," said Aditya.

His performance will be part of Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Red FM's digital initiative - The Care Concert, a musical performance that will be held from April 11 onwards.

The concert would be streamed on YouTube and Facebook handles of T-Series and RED FM.

The initiative will have a line-up of 15 plus artistes who will belt out chartbusters for the home-bound audience.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for a 21-days lockdown in India last month.

While everyone's currently forced to be homebound, the team came up with this idea of streaming a live stay-at-home concert for the audience, who in turn can contribute any sum they wish to to the PM-Cares Fund.

