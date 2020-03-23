COVID-19 update: Idris Elba's quarantine time with wife Sabrina

Los Angeles, March 23 (IANS) Actor Idris Elba has admitted that his time in quarantine with wife Sabrina Dhowre-Elba has tested their relationship.

Earlier this week, the married couple revealed that they had both contracted the coronavirus.

Now, the actor took to Instagram live on day 13 of quarantine, to answer questions from fans while Sabrina sat next to him on the couch, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"So far I am feeling okay. It's about keeping my mental health. I am just trying to keep my mind clear. We have just been peaceful," he said.

He continued: "Although we did have one fight yesterday. I had to go into another room. This is a definite test of your relationship and your humanity."

Sabrina had not contracted the virus originally, but refused to not stay with her husband during his quarantine -- as a result contracting coronavirus.

Talking about the virus, Elba said: "Corona was set up as an instadeath-threat -- everyone just thought 'oh my God I'm gonna die'. But it's helped me to understand that COVID-19 is just one strand of corona and that made me feel better. I am lucky that I am not really showing any symptoms. Part of it is a lot of people don't understand it. But I'm not discrediting that people are dying…"

One fan changed the subject and questioned him about the possibility of him playing James Bond, to which he replied: "It's a rumour. I am not going to get it definitely. It is just the biggest rumour in the world!"

Earlier during a conversation with Oprah Winfrey, Sabrina defended her decision not to isolate her husband. She said that she "wanted to be with him" and claimed she felt "the instinct of a wife" to take care of him.

Elba is thought to have been exposed to the virus on March 4. The actor spent the next several days on set of the upcoming Netflix film "The Harder They Fall" in Sante Fe, New Mexico.

