Covid-19 update: Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson feeling better

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Mar 2020 14:00:53 IST

Los Angeles, March 23 (IANS) Oscar-winning star Tom Hanks has shared an update on his health, saying he and his wife Rita Wilson are feeling better following their coronavirus diagnosis.

Hanks took to social media to share his health update, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

"Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better," he wrote.

He also encouraged people to practice social-distancing.

"Sheltering in place works like this: You don't give it to anyone - You don't get it from anyone. Common sense, no? Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts... this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out," he added.

Meanwhile, Wilson on Sunday posted a video of herself rapping "Hip hop hooray". The Instagram post was captioned: "Quarantine Stir Crazy. See it to believe it."

On March 12, Hanks announced that he and Wilson had tested positive for the coronavirus. They've been self-isolating at a rented home in Australia after being released from the hospital last week.

Hanks had made the trip to Australia to begin filming Baz Luhrmann's as-yet-untitled Elvis Presley biopic. The actor will essay the role of Elvis' manager Colonel Tom Parker in the film. The production on the movie was halted following Hanks' diagnosis.

It is believed that Hanks and Wilson contracted the coronavirus in the US, or while traveling from the States to Australia.

