COVID-19: Varun Dhawan provides meals to doctors, healthcare staff

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 08 Apr 2020 14:52:52 IST

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Actor Varun Dhawan has decide to provide free meals for doctors and healthcare staff who are leading the nation's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, Varun took to Instagram and shared that he will facilitate meals for doctors and medical staff engaged in the coronavirus battle, and also pitch in to provide meals for the poor.

"With each passing day of being locked down at home, my heart goes out to all those who have no home in this time of crisis. And so this week I've committed to provide meals for the poor who are without homes or jobs," the actor posted on social media.

"I also have deep admiration for all those who are risking their lives by working on the frontlines. I've committed to provide meals to doctors and medical staff at hospitals. All meals are provided through the Taj Public Service Welfare Trust. It's a small step. But during a crisis like this, we have to make every step count. I will continue to do what best I can," he added.

"It is a long battle and we have to fight it together," he wrote, adding: "Finding solutions is the only way forward."

On the film front, Varun will next be seen opposite Sara Ali Khan in "Coolie No. 1". The film is a remake of the Govinda-Karisma Kapoor starrer of the same name that released in 1997 and was directed by Varun's father David Dhawan, who also calls the shots on the new version.

--IANS

sim/vnc

