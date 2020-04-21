COVID-19: Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao's housing complex partially sealed

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Rajkummar Raos housing complex here has been partially sealed after an 11-year-old tested positive for COVID-19.

The complex in Mumbai's Andheri area is home to Bollywood actors including Vicky, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa, and Chitrangda Singh.

The child is the daughter of a director who resides in the C-wing of the complex, prompting the BMC to partially seal the A and B wings and also sanitise the entire complex, reports timesofindia.com.

The residents of the complex have reportedly been asked to follow strict quarantine rules and take extra precautionary measures to contain the spread of the infection.

Over the past weeks, reports have stated that several buildings of film and television actors, including actress Ankita Lokhande's, were also sealed after confirmed positive COVID-19 cases were found in the area.

Bollywood personalities who have been hospitalised after testing COVID-19 positive so far are producer Karim Morani, his daughters Zoa and Shaza Morani, and singer Kanika Kapoor. All of them have been discharged after recovering.

