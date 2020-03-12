COVID-19: Vikram's 'Cobra' shoot cancelled in Russia

Chennai, March 12 (IANS) The shooting for Tamil superstar Vikram's upcoming film "Cobra" has been cancelled midway in Russia due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

According to a tweet by the film's director Ajay Gnanamuthu, the shooting has been cut short mid-way and crew are on their way back to India following the revised travel advisory, issued by the Indian government in the wake of COVID-19 crisis.

"Corona attack for #Cobra... Packing up shoot in Russia halfway due to the travel ban rules by Indian Goverenment!Pongaya neengalum Unga corona vum!" Gnanamuthu tweeted.

Details related to the film are still under wraps.

--IANS

dc/vnc