  1. Home
  2. News
  3. COVID-19: Vikram's 'Cobra' shoot cancelled in Russia

COVID-19: Vikram's 'Cobra' shoot cancelled in Russia

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 12 Mar 2020 17:49:15 IST

Chennai, March 12 (IANS) The shooting for Tamil superstar Vikram's upcoming film "Cobra" has been cancelled midway in Russia due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

According to a tweet by the film's director Ajay Gnanamuthu, the shooting has been cut short mid-way and crew are on their way back to India following the revised travel advisory, issued by the Indian government in the wake of COVID-19 crisis.

"Corona attack for #Cobra... Packing up shoot in Russia halfway due to the travel ban rules by Indian Goverenment!Pongaya neengalum Unga corona vum!" Gnanamuthu tweeted.

Details related to the film are still under wraps.

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Radhika Madan makes a surprise appearance at the Multiplex

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Radhika Madan makes a surprise appearance at the Multiplex

NewsCeline Dion postpones concerts post coronavirus scare

Celine Dion postpones concerts post coronavirus scare

NewsKaran Oberoi (KO) and Cristiano Ronaldo have these dietary habits common. Let's find out why!

Karan Oberoi (KO) and Cristiano Ronaldo have these dietary habits common. Let's find out why!

NewsSonali Bendre opens up about her 'Bald and Beautiful look' post the cancer

Sonali Bendre opens up about her 'Bald and Beautiful look' post the cancer

NewsDulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari team up for their next

Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari team up for their next

NewsAsim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana reunite for new song

Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana reunite for new song

Fashion & LifestyleGoa Wale BEACH Pe: From Hina Khan to Tejasswi Prakash these celebs slay in 'Beach Wala Pose'

Goa Wale BEACH Pe: From Hina Khan to Tejasswi Prakash these celebs slay in 'Beach Wala Pose'

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Radhika Madan makes a surprise appearance at the Multiplex

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Radhika Madan makes a surprise appearance at the Multiplex

NewsCeline Dion postpones concerts post coronavirus scare

Celine Dion postpones concerts post coronavirus scare