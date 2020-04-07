Will Smith has launched his own 'chat show'-style web show on Snapchat which will be filmed in his garage during the global coronavirus pandemic.

The actor & rapper launched the 12-part series on Friday (3rd April) which focuses on entertaining his fans who are currently facing self-distancing restrictions.

The new show features the 51-year-old star hanging out in his garage and home talking to his family, celebs like Tyra Banks and ordinary public who are also staying home due to social distancing measures.

Smith kicked off the series by giving his fans a sneak peek of the contents of his garage, which is stocked with movie memorabilia like a 'Men In Black' cardboard cutout and a statue of his son Jaden Smith.

The 'Bad Boys' actor has created number of shows for several online platforms including YouTube and Instagram.

Smith also starred in Will Smith's "Bucket List" for Facebook and is all set to produce stand-up comedy show 'This Joka' for Quibi.