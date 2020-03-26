Films have easily come to our rescue in many a depressing time. Offering a temporary escape, their worlds are aspirational. As the world grapples with the virus and we are adjusting to our inevitable self-isolation, the below list of movies has a bit of everything for everyone.

Read on for light and engaging recommendations available across OTT platforms, that are now seeing more audiences than ever.

1. Chhappad Phaad Ke

Staring Vinay Pathak alongside Siddharth Menon, Ayesha Raza and Seethal Thakur in lead roles, Chhappad Phaad Ke is the perfectly relatable story of a middle-class Maharashtrian. The 2019 Hindi-language film is a satirical tale of hypocrisy, politics and consumerism rampant in current lives, directed by Sameer Joshi and produced by Yoodlee Films. The film is available on Hotstar Specials and promises laughs for the entire family – it’s a telling comment on the times we live in.

2. The Sky is Pink

Writer-director Shonali Bose’s highly acclaimed film was one of the showstoppers in 2019 and is sure to take viewers on an emotional rollercoaster. The Sky Is Pink is a biographical film starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Suresh Saraf, portraying the life of Aisha Chaudhary. The film follows the girl’s diagnoses with pulmonary fibrosis and the heart-warming efforts of her family to keep their bond strong through these rough times. A Netflix release, it hits almost too close to home!

3. Pati Patni Aur Woh

For the Bollywood loyals out there, this one is a romantic comedy ideal for the couple stuck at home with some rare bonding time at their disposal. Directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Renu Ravi Chopra, Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of the 1978 film of same name and stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. The film is available on Amazon Prime.

4. Hamid

Looking for a watch that has depth along with an engaging plot, yet simple in its premise? This National-award winner, directed by Aijaz Khan is a perfect match. Hamid revolves around the affable seven-year-old Hamid who tries to reach God through a phone number he chances upon to talk to his missing father. Set in conflict-ridden Kashmir, a child’s innocent wish sees two shattered lives finding a way to be complete again. Starring Rasika Dugal, Vikas Kumar and Talha Arshad Reshi the film is produced by Yoodlee Films and is available on Netflix.

5. Street Dancer 3D

Directed by Remo D' Souza and starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi, Street Dancer is ban alaborate celebration of an art form that has brought millions together in the country. Set against a top-notch dance competition, two powerhouse dance teams fight to win, only to have their outlook towards life undergo a drastic change. Watch on Amazon Prime, for the unbelievable moves, and Prabhu Deva’s never-dulling dance prowess.

6. We Are Family

This one is sure to bring some tears, so keep the tissues ready. Directed by Siddharth Malhotra and produced by Karan Johar, this Kajol, Arjun Rampal and Kareena Kapoor-starrer is a classic family drama in a not-so-classic situation. As a father struggles to acquaint his three kids with their new stepmom, his ex-wife and new wife grapple for the title of supermom! It’s a recipe for entertaining, available on Netflix.

7. Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2

You can never have enough romantic comedies, and here’s another that was highly anticipated after its first half in 2011. Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, directed by Luv Ranjan and produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Panorama Studios Production offers a hilarious anti-woman tale, much like its predecessor. Starring Kartik Aaryan with yet another monologue, with Omkar Kapoor and Sunny Singh, the film realises all that you have said (or wanted to say) during that boys’ night with your friends. Watch on Netlfix to judge is Aaryan’s monologues have improved over the years.