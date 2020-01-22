Cricketer Shreyas Iyer new face of audio brand boAt

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer has been roped in as the brand ambassador of leading homegrown consumer electronics company brand boAt for its campaign 'Sound of the Champions', it was announced on Wednesday.

"Music is an integral part of my lifestyle. My choice of music helps me balance my thoughts, unnerve my anxiety at times before a crucial game or help me relax. What enhances the experience to enjoy your music is the selection of the right accessory. In boAt, I have a new partner," Shreyas, 25, said in a statement.

Shreyas, who has established himself as the backbone of India's limited overs format batting line-up owing to consistent performances post last year's World Cup, will begin a new innings targeted towards fitness and music enthusiasts.

"We are happy to be associated with one of the most promising batsmen of the Indian cricket team. Shreyas' youthful persona and dynamism goes perfectly with our brand. He is a youth icon and we look forward to working with him," brand co-founder Aman Gupta said in a statement.

The brand has previously signed Indian cricketers including KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, and Prithvi Shaw as brand ambassadors.

