'Cutie' Varun sharma needs a 'haircut'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 22 Apr 2020 20:57:03 IST

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Actor Varun Sharma, who is popularly remembered as Choocha in the "Fukrey" films and Sexa in "Chhichhore", shared a hilarious photograph of himself saying that he needs a haircut post quarantine.

Varun took to Instagram where he shared a photograph of himself wearing an afro wig.

"That'll be me post Quarantine!! Who else needs a Haircut? #stayhomestaysafe #tb," he captioned the image.

His friend and "Fukrey" co-star Pulkit Samrat commented: "Cutie".

Amid lockdown, Varun had earlier shared his "little joys of life" after his internet went down for 20 minutes. He also shared what's giving him FOMO -- fear of missing out!

On the work front, Varun will soon be seen in "RoohiAfza" alongside Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor.

