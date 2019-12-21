'Dabangg 3' hauls Rs 24.5cr on day one

Mumbai, Dec 21 (IANS) Salman Khan's latest biggie "Dabangg 3" has recorded a day-one collection figure of Rs 24.5 crore, upon release on Friday.

"#Dabangg3 Fri 24.5 cr. #India biz. Note: ALL VERSIONS," tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh, on Saturday, referring to the fact that the filmhas opened in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada versions in the domestic market.

The Prabhudeva-directed film stars Salman Khan along with Sonakshi Sinha and introduces actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar in a pivotal role. The film also features Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep in the role of the villain.

--IANS

vnc/vnc