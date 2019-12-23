DABANGG Salman scores against all odds!

Just like the uncertainties and ups and downs in Salman Khan’s career, his latest release DABANGG 3 too could not see a smooth release, managing a 23-24 crore start, when a 30 crore opening day was very much on the cards!

However, as the situation eased out somewhat, the film picked up slightly on the second day and peaked on Sunday, netting 74-75 crore during the opening weekend, which against all odds and circumstances is a commendable effort.

Having said that the real test for the film begins now because the window for the film is very narrow as Akshay Kumar’s GOOD NEWWZ hits the cinemas this Friday. And so, if DABANGG 3 can build on the weekend numbers, it will be another triumph for Salman and his die-hard fans, Salmaniacs! For now, we can only wait and watch.