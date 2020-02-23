Daboo Ratnani's Kiara calendar photo in plagiarism row

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Feb 2020 16:05:53 IST

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Actress Kiara Advani has recently made her debut in ace photographer Daboo Ratnani's calendar 2020. But Kiara's photograph did not go down well with a section of social media users.

Kiara's picture from the calendar shows her standing topless behind a large leaf. Many social media users called it a copy of international photographer Marie Barsch's similar photoshoot.

"Daboo is a copy cat. He copied the photography concept of Marie Barsch," a user commented.

Another one wrote: "Daboo Ratnani is a plagiarist."

Not only this, internet users have made a collage of Kiara's photograph and Barsch's clicked picture to show the similarity between both the concepts.

Sharing a screenshot of one such collage, Barch even reportedly took to Instgaram handle to express her disappointment.

"I just leave that here," Barch wrote.

The 25th edition of Daboo's annual calendar also featured actors like Hrithik Roshan, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon, Vidya Balan, Vicky Kaushal and Ananya Panday.

--IANS

sim/

