  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Know why Daisy Ridley gets stage fright?

Know why Daisy Ridley gets stage fright?

Daisy Ridley still gets stage fright (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 19 Dec 2019 09:39:06 IST

Actress Daisy Ridley says she still gets really bad stage fright.

During an appearance on "A Little Late with Lilly Singh", the "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" star admitted that she gets nervous about getting on stage, reports femalefirst.co.uk

Also Read: Will Ferrell to star in 'Cocaine Island' remake

"I get really nervous. I'm really nervous right now. I'm shaking, hot and cold sweats. It's still a strange thing to come out in front of people and do this whole thing," she said.

The 27-year-old also opened up about another fear she has taken head on, and that is skydiving.

"Something very terrifying was skydiving. The man I was strapped to looked like Rocky Balboa so that was great but then I went higher than anyone else so I had an oxygen mask because I was 15,000 feet in the air. And then you get to the edge and you're like, 'no', and they're like, 'yes'," she said.

Asked what surprised her the most about fame, Ridley said: "Matt Damon said that often it's not you that changes, it's the people around you, and I've noticed that. It's other people who don't quite know how to be. It's difficult to navigate when friends and family who have seen you grow up suddenly don't know what to say to you. That's hard. Because I don't think I'm a big a**eh*le now, I'm just happy to be working."

Related Topics

NewsVarun Dhawan opens up on CAA protests

Varun Dhawan opens up on CAA protests

NewsSelena Gomez soiled her pants when going to Ed Sheeran's concert

Selena Gomez soiled her pants when going to Ed Sheeran's concert

NewsWill Ferrell to star in 'Cocaine Island' remake

Will Ferrell to star in 'Cocaine Island' remake

NewsKriti Sanon: Comedy is serious business

Kriti Sanon: Comedy is serious business

NewsWhen Kareena spat on Akshay during 'Good Newwz' shoot

When Kareena spat on Akshay during 'Good Newwz' shoot

NewsKim Kardashian admits to photoshopping daughter into family Christmas card

Kim Kardashian admits to photoshopping daughter into family Christmas card

NewsKriti Sanon to begin shooting for second schedule of 'Mimi'

Kriti Sanon to begin shooting for second schedule of 'Mimi'

NewsTelugu star Ram Charan makes his debut as a photographer

Telugu star Ram Charan makes his debut as a photographer

NewsCheck out Saina Nehwal's special treat for Parineeti Chopra

Check out Saina Nehwal's special treat for Parineeti Chopra