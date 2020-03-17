Dakota Johnson at war with neighbours

Los Angeles, March 17 (IANS) Actress Dakota Johnson is openly battling her Los Angeles neighbours over the towering bamboo plants in her driveway.

The "Fifty Shades of Grey" star shared the information in a new video for Architectural Digest, in which she gives viewers a tour of her cosy Hollywood home, formerly owned by "Glee" and "American Horror Story" co-creator Ryan Murphy.

At one point, Johnson took the cameras into her yard, where she shows off a table and chairs said to have been made with wood from Winston Churchill's yacht, and points to the tall bamboo plants lining her outdoor space, said they have become a point of contention with her next door neighbours.

She said: "Bamboo grows so crazy fast... My neighbours... are in a war with me about how high the bamboo in the driveway is growing, which is insane, because why would I want people to be able to see in my house...? So they can just shove it."

She made it clear she has no plans to trim the plants.

