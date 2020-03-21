  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Dalip Tahil sings for spiritual album with Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher

Dalip Tahil sings for spiritual album with Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 21 Mar 2020 17:36:19 IST

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Veteran actor Dalip Tahil has lent his voice in an spiritual album titled "Guru Naam". The album also features voices of singers like Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher and Suresh Wadkar among others.

"It was a surreal experience to record for this very special album on the revered Sikh Guru. India is known for its vibrant diversity and rich heritage. The album provides a unique opportunity for singers from diverse backgrounds to come together to sing paeans in honour of the revered saint. It sends a message of peace, brotherhood and unity. I am overwhelmed to have got this opportunity to sing for the album alongside such established names from the music industry," Tahil said.

"Guru Naam" is based on traditional verses of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak, and composed by Kuldeep Singh. The album commemorates the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

The album is produced by Times Music.

--IANS

aru/vnc

NewsArnold Schwarzenegger's after-school charity gets million dollars donation

Arnold Schwarzenegger's after-school charity gets million dollars donation

NewsDaniel Craig's dream was to play Superman or Spider-Man

Daniel Craig's dream was to play Superman or Spider-Man

NewsAriana Grande sings Whitney Houston hit song amid COVID-19 isolation

Ariana Grande sings Whitney Houston hit song amid COVID-19 isolation

NewsShraddha Kapoor's "O Stree” gets a twist; she has an apt advice for everyone to stay safe.

Shraddha Kapoor's "O Stree” gets a twist; she has an apt advice for everyone to stay safe.

NewsAmidst Corona scare, Terence Lewis takes the virtual route for teaching dance!

Amidst Corona scare, Terence Lewis takes the virtual route for teaching dance!

NewsCoronavirus scare: Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar's powerful message to the fans amid COVID-19

Coronavirus scare: Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar's powerful message to the fans amid COVID-19

Fashion & LifestyleDrape Story: Rashami Desai, Anushka Sharma, Jennifer Winget and other celebs Plain Color Saree look

Drape Story: Rashami Desai, Anushka Sharma, Jennifer Winget and other celebs Plain Color Saree look

Fashion & LifestyleSurbhi Jyoti looks drop dead gorgeous in latest photoshoot

Surbhi Jyoti looks drop dead gorgeous in latest photoshoot

FeatureYeh Hai Mohabbatein serial songs

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein serial songs