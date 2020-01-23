Dance Plus 5: Shah Rukh Khan stunned by this act

Dance Plus 5 is one of the best dancing shows on Indian Television. It is one of the top dance reality shows of Indian Television.

In the upcoming episode of Dance Plus we will witness Romance King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan.

The makers shared a video and captioned, “This first time ever augmented reality act on Indian television stunned Shah Rukh Khan too! #DancePlus5”

In the video, Shah Rukh Khan is stunned by the performance of Monark and he also said that his little one AbRam will also love this act. The act was all special effects done by the team.

He was recently spotted on the sets dressed in all white pathani suit. He completed his look with a printed pocket-square and brown pair of shoes. Judge Remo DSouza wore a purple suit with white pathani.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen on Star Plus show Ted Talks and fans are waiting for the announcement of his upcoming films.

Check out the photos and video below:

Shah Rukh Khan and Remo DSouza

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's reaction in the video.

Remo Dsouza captioned, "With @iamsrk this weekend #danceplus5 #myfavorite #inspiration"

Dharmesh captioned, "Jadu ki zappi thank u sir @iamsrk 🤗🤗🤗"

Karishma Chavan captioned, "#fainted #DancePlus5 @iamsrk I love you !!"

Karishma Chavan captioned,"With the heart of alot of hearts @iamsrk .SIR THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR YESTERDAY.. having you as a part #DancePlus5 was such an Honour. I hope to meet you soon as everytime I meet you you teach me something new."

Suresh Mukund captioned, "Have no Words to describe the humbleness and Kindness of @iamsrk Sir...From being my favourite Actor since my childhood and now sharing #danceplus5 stage with you is an absolute honour and such a privilege.The epitome of inspiration,charm and hardwork your journey has been so inspiring kudos🙌🙌🙌..Thank you for Spreading so much love, warmth and being so gracious and encouraging Always❤️..Love you Sir @iamsrk UR the best ❤️💫 @starplus"