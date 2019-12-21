Dance Plus 5 is one of the best dancing shows on Indian Television. Super Judge Remo D’Souza and the team of Dance Plus 5 will witness this power-packed weekend with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor on board.

In the upcoming episode of Dance Plus 5, all the contestants try to impress Shraddha Kapoor with their unique dance steps.

Other contestants like Monark, Bhim and Rupesh did not leave the opportunity to express their love to the beautiful lady too.

After watching everyone impressing Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan could not keep calm and even proposes to Shraddha Kapoor. Varun went down on knees and slid from one end of the stage to another to Shraddha and gave her the rose.

Check out the photos and videos below:

Varun Dhawan proposes Shraddha Kapoor.

Team Dance Plus 5 and Team Street Dancer 3D

Contestant Monark dancing with Shraddha Kapoor.

Contestant Bhim expressing his love for Shraddha Kapoor

Muqabala with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor with Dance Plus 5 team. Song out today.

Shraddha Kapoor, Suresh Mukund and Varun Dhawan.

Shraddha Kapoor, Karishma Chavan and Varun Dhawan.