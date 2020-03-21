  1. Home
  Daniel Craig's children to not inherit his fortune

Daniel Craig's children to not inherit his fortune

21 Mar 2020

Los Angeles, March 21 (IANS) Hollywood star Daniel Craig won't be leaving his fortune to his children, saying he plans to live life large and then leave what's left to charity.

Craig, who has an estimated $145 million fortune, won't be giving his children hand-outs, saying his philosophy is to "get rid of it or give it away before you go", reports aceshowbiz.com.

The 52-year-old told Saga magazine: "I don't want to leave great sums to the next generation. I think inheritance is quite distasteful."

Craig has a 28-year-old daughter from his marriage to former-wife Fiona Loudon and a young child with his current partner, actress Rachel Weisz.

During a recent appearance on "Saturday Night Live", Craig, who also played Ian Fleming's beloved secret agent in "Casino Royale", "Quantum of Solace", "Skyfall" and "Spectre", said: "This next James Bond film is going to be my last but it's gonna be one of the best."

--IANS

dc/pgh/

