Daniel Ezra on individualised lifestyle in Beverly Hills

Los Angeles, Feb 22 (IANS) Actor Daniel Ezra feels people in Beverly Hills lead an individualised lifestyle.

Asked about the difference in shooting in Beverly Hills and South Central area in Los Angeles, Ezra said: "I don't know. I feel like when we film in South Central, there is often so much love there, you know. The people down there, it's not the richest part of town, but it's rich in other ways. There's so much kind of love and affection and community spirit that you might not necessarily see in Beverly Hills because it's so big and because people live such an individualised life.

"And, whereas, that's the main difference between the two areas. Down in South Central, there is a togetherness there that is a beautiful thing to witness when we're filming down there. And this season, now that the show has more of a profile, they come and watch us film, and they come sort of like as a community and watch us film and show us all the love and support in the world. And Beverly Hills is so big and wide, and there's so much going on, you often miss that."

Ezra is seen in "All American", a series inspired by the life of professional American football player Spencer played by the actor. It airs in India on Colors Infinity.

Ezra feels his co-star Cody Christian is doing exceptionally well at the moment.

"I think Cody is killing it right now, because he has been like specifically working on footwork and all this stuff.A And so once we got back into Season 2 and sort of started filming from that first football scene a few days ago, even like the actual college dudes that we play with were like, "Oh," so I think Cody has come a long way," he said.

--IANS

sug/ksk/