Daniel Radcliffe reveals he was once mistook as 'homeless' man (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 11 Jan 2020 13:21:07 IST

"Harry Potter" fame actor Daniel Radcliffe was once offered a cup of coffee while cuddling his dog in New York by a helpful individual who mistook him for a homeless person.

Radcliffe often has to put up with being recognised everywhere he goes, but opened up about a bizarre experience while he was out with his girlfriend Erin Darke, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The actor has grown a beard recently, and told British chat show host Graham Norton that it resulted in him receiving charity -- as a passerby thought he was down and out.

"It's weird and funny, with some very odd moments. I was in New York recently with my girlfriend and while she was in a shop, I was outside with our adopted dog," he said.

The actor added: "It was very cold, and I had on a hoodie, a fleece and then a big coat over the top. Because it was so cold, I knelt down to warm the dog and I saw this guy looking at me and then he walked past me. But then he came back and handed me five dollars and said, 'Get yourself a coffee mate.' Apparently, I need to shave more often!"

