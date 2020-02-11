Danny Trejo is Hollywood's most-killed actor

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 11 Feb 2020

Los Angeles, Feb 11 (IANS) "Machete" star Danny Trejo has made history by dying the maximum number of times on the Hollywood screen.

The actor, a former convict, has starred in 398 film and television projects, and died in 65 of them, beating Christopher Lee, who previously held the record with 60.

Buzz Bingo conducted the calculations using Cinemorgue and IMDb, noting Lance Henriksen is third on the death list with 51, followed by Vincent Price, Dennis Hopper, Boris Karloff, John Hurt, Bela Lugosi, Tom Sizemore and Eric Roberts, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Among actresses, Shelley Winters heads the list with a total of 20 times, while Julianne Moore is in second place with 17 on-screen deaths.

Other actresses who feature in the Most Movie Deaths - Women list include Jennifer Jason Leigh, Charlotte Rampling, Glenn Close, Pam Grier, Meryl Streep, Vanessa Redgrave, Sigourney Weaver and Sean Young.

