  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Darshan Raval unveils his new song 'Asal Mein'

Darshan Raval unveils his new song 'Asal Mein'

Darshan Raval unveils his new song 'Asal Mein' (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 18 Feb 2020 17:56:16 IST

Singer Darshan Raval has come up with a new track "Asal Mein".

"'Asal mein' is a special song as its the fifth consecutive year that I will be releasing a song on Valentine's Day. My fans have always showered me with a lot of love and I hope this track will tug their hearts as well," Darshan said.

Also Read: Amruta Khanvilkar hopes for action roles post show

Penned by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam Sharma, the new song deals with the anguish of a break up. It is out on Indie Music Label's official YouTube channel.

Also, Darshan will be back as the host of the upcoming season of "Dil Beats".

Related Topics

NewsKhatron Ke Khiladi 10: Amruta Khanvilkar hopes for action roles post show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Amruta Khanvilkar hopes for action roles post show

NewsBhumi Pednekar opens up on her upcoming horror flick

Bhumi Pednekar opens up on her upcoming horror flick

NewsMahesh Babu reveals moment from a movie set that he will cherish forever

Mahesh Babu reveals moment from a movie set that he will cherish forever

News'Bunty Aur Babli 2' gets a release date

'Bunty Aur Babli 2' gets a release date

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Tapu does a love stunt

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Tapu does a love stunt

NewsWhy Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin dont want to have kids soon?

Why Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin dont want to have kids soon?

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Bhide Decides To Be #WanderlustKhandala

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Bhide Decides To Be #WanderlustKhandala

NewsDarshan Raval unveils his new song 'Asal Mein'

Darshan Raval unveils his new song 'Asal Mein'

NewsKhatron Ke Khiladi 10: Amruta Khanvilkar hopes for action roles post show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Amruta Khanvilkar hopes for action roles post show