  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Darshan Raval's 'Bhula Dunga' with #SidNaaz crosses over 30 mn views

Darshan Raval's 'Bhula Dunga' with #SidNaaz crosses over 30 mn views

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 28 Mar 2020 17:07:30 IST

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Singer-composer Darshan Raval's latest track "Bhula Dunga", which has "Bigg Boss" stars Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill featuring in the video, has crossed over 30 million views in just a few days of its release.

"My social media account is flooded with messages since the release of the song. We knew the song would resonate with the audience," said Darshan.

The song was released on March 24 on Indie Music Label's official YouTube channel.

Commenting on the huge success, Naushad Khan, MD, Indie Music Label, said: "'Bhula Dunga' has created history in just hours after its release. The song is receiving a lot of love from the fans from all over the world and we are really glad with the response we have received so far. Gaining 2 million 'likes' on YouTube and receiving such a huge amount of comments in just a short span of time is a record itself."

The romantic song's video showcases the sizzling chemistry between Sidharth and Shehnaaz, who made a lot of headlines for their close bond in the "Bigg Boss 13" house.

After the song's release, fans, who fondly call Sidharth and Shehnaaz as "Sidnaz", showered praises and compliments on them.

--IANS

nn/arm

NewsLionel Richie admits he 'hates' Stevie Wonder

Lionel Richie admits he 'hates' Stevie Wonder

NewsCoronavirus Outbreak: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri to conduct online master classes

Coronavirus Outbreak: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri to conduct online master classes

NewsHere's how Jesy Nelson deals with trolls & haters

Here's how Jesy Nelson deals with trolls & haters

NewsSupernatural, The Flash season endings postponed amid Covid-19 scare

Supernatural, The Flash season endings postponed amid Covid-19 scare

NewsRobert Pattinson's 'The Batman' shoot postponed amid Covid-19 scare

Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' shoot postponed amid Covid-19 scare

NewsKylie Jenner refutes Coronavirus infection rumours

Kylie Jenner refutes Coronavirus infection rumours

Fashion & LifestyleDipika Kakar, Deepika Padukone, Surbhi Jyoti and other celebs slaying in 'Jhoomar Tikka'

Dipika Kakar, Deepika Padukone, Surbhi Jyoti and other celebs slaying in 'Jhoomar Tikka'

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Dance Again' by Selena Gomez

Song Lyrics of 'Dance Again' by Selena Gomez

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Know Your Worth' by Khalid & Disclosure

Song Lyrics of 'Know Your Worth' by Khalid & Disclosure