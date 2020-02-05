Daughter Kaveri helps Shekhar Kapur shoot music video

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 05 Feb 2020 17:00:22 IST

Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) Shekhar Kapur was in a dilemma on how to shoot Kaveri's music video "Smell Of The Rain". The acclaimed filmmaker shared that his singer-songwriter daughter came to his rescue and guided him.

Kapur on Wednesday took to Twitter said that he shot Kaveri's vision.

"How do you shoot your daughters own video? It makes you creatively more vulnerable than anything else'I've ever done. But then Kaveri guided me herself! I shot her vision. She herself became the guiding light. The video releases 7th Fe' 'Smell of the Ra'n' watch out for it," Kapur tweeted.

Kaveri is the daughter of Kapur and actress-musician Suchitra Krishnamoorthi.

Kaveri has collaborated with her father for the first time for "Smell of the Rain", which will release on February 7.

