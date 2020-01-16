David Guetta, Swedish House Mafia inspire me: DJ Jonas Blue

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 16 Jan 2020 16:15:59 IST

Panaji, Jan 16 (IANS) Popular international DJ and remixer Jonas Blue confesses he is a huge fan of Grammy Award-winning music producer David Guetta.

In an interview to IANS, Blue, who is well known for his tracks "Rise" and "Mama", spoke about how Guetta inspires him, and his love for EDM.

"I used to follow artistes like David Guetta and Swedish House Mafia a lot before making a full fledged career in EDM...their music inspired me too much...so that's how I developed more interest into this form of music and ended up becoming a DJ," Blue said on the sidelines of Sunburn 2019 here.

Speaking of EDM, Blue also emphasised on how the genre has evolved over the time.

He added: "Today, we have great songs whereas before I didn't feel songs sound pretty good. So the songs that people are making now can stand the test of time...they last forever."

