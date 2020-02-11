  1. Home
  2. News
  3. David Schwimmer: Not easy to deal with fame in initial days

David Schwimmer: Not easy to deal with fame in initial days

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 11 Feb 2020 05:11:22 IST

Los Angeles, Feb 11 (IANS) Actor David Schwimmer, who rose to fame with his role of Ross Geller in the popular American sitcom "Friends", recalls it was not easy handling the show's success in his initial days.

In an interview with femalefirst.co.uk, Schwimmer said: "Quite quickly after our show started to get a lot of attention, I had to learn how to be invisible when I go out and it is not that hard to ensure you cannot get spotted.

"You can hide under a baseball cap and not be seen. Getting used to the attention was not easy to start with, but the show was very popular everywhere, so thankfully it is generally just a lot of love coming my way when people come up to me in the street," he added.

Schwimmer said that he got used to all the attention only gradually. "You just have to get used to people recognising you, but as long as people are kind, then I have never had any problem with it. I guess it is all part of this job," he pointed out.

--IANS

sim/vnc

News'Bigg Boss 13': John Cena roots for Asim Riaz's win

'Bigg Boss 13': John Cena roots for Asim Riaz's win

NewsDebut directors lucky for Vicky Kaushal

Debut directors lucky for Vicky Kaushal

NewsOscars 2020: Tom Hanks does push ups with an army officer

Oscars 2020: Tom Hanks does push ups with an army officer

NewsAnanya Panday shoots for 23 hours non-stop

Ananya Panday shoots for 23 hours non-stop

NewsJanhvi Kapoor visits Tirupati

Janhvi Kapoor visits Tirupati

NewsWillem Dafoe finds it hard to bond with Robert Pattinson

Willem Dafoe finds it hard to bond with Robert Pattinson

Movie ReviewAfsos web series review: fascinatingly weird & humorously wicked knockout

Afsos web series review: fascinatingly weird & humorously wicked knockout

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Lavkar Love Karuya' from Hacked

Song Lyrics of 'Lavkar Love Karuya' from Hacked

FeatureRomantic songs from 'Ishqbaaaz' will make you fall in love

Romantic songs from 'Ishqbaaaz' will make you fall in love