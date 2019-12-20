  1. Home
'De De Pyaar De' actor Bhavin to feature in 'Tenali Rama'

20 Dec 2019

Mumbai, Dec 20 (IANS) Actor Bhavin Bhanushali, who featured in Ajay Devgn's film "De De Pyaar De", has bagged a role in the TV show "Tenali Rama".

He will be seen essaying the role of Mirza Ali.

"After 'Chidiya Ghar', I had taken a break from television and I remember when I got the call for 'Tenali Rama', my brother, probably the biggest fan of 'Tenali Rama' was beside me. He was the happiest when I got selected for the role.

"My character is Mirza Ali, Humayun's son. He is a power warrior along with phenomenal wit and intelligence. He will be challenging Pandit Rama's intelligence and will bring an exciting turn to the story. I'm sure people are going to enjoy the upcoming storyline," Bhavin said.

"Tenali Rama" airs on Sony SAB.

--IANS

sim/bg

