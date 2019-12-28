'Deadpool 3' is in the works, says Ryan Reynolds

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 28 Dec 2019 14:35:03 IST

Los Angeles, Dec 28 (IANS) Actor Ryan Reynolds says "Deadpool 3" will now be in production at Marvel Studios, after Disney acquired 20th Century Fox this year.

While shooting for a holiday edition of "Live With Kelly And Ryan", the "Deadpool" actor told hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest that the superhero is returning with another sequel, reports variety.com.

"We're working on it right now with the whole team," Reynolds said.

"We're over at Marvel, which is the big leagues all of a sudden. It's kind of crazy," he added.

Deadpool was one of the few characters owned by a studio other than Disney that came to Marvel Studios in Disney's $71.3 billion Fox acquisition in March.

