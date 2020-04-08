  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Debina Bonnerjee Bring The Newest Instagram Challenge To India

Debina Bonnerjee Bring The Newest Instagram Challenge To India

Debina Bonnerjee
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 08 Apr 2020 17:07:10 IST

We are on day 15 of the lockdown in the country due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the world. However, the Internet is showing no signs of fatigue when it comes to creativity and challenges to keep us all engaged and entertained. From Dalgona Coffee to Saree Challenge and now style inspiration has come from the last place we could have thought possible- pillows! 

Joining the newest trend to sweep Instagram, that is #QuarantinePillowChallenge, is actress Debina Bonnerjee. Where Debina can be seen styling her pillow as a dress, secured in place with a belt and then accessorized with red heels. Bringing a whole new meaning to loungewear. 

Check out Debina’s look here

Related Topics

NewsHere's why Rita Wilson fell in love with Tom Hanks

Here's why Rita Wilson fell in love with Tom Hanks

NewsLizzo surprises fans with an Adele remix of 'Good as Hell'

Lizzo surprises fans with an Adele remix of 'Good as Hell'

NewsPaul Walker's daughter shares rare footage of her late father

Paul Walker's daughter shares rare footage of her late father

NewsMasakali 2.0: Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria's sizzling chemistry is a must watch

Masakali 2.0: Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria's sizzling chemistry is a must watch

NewsAli Fazal reunites with Mirzapur team for a romantic music video

Ali Fazal reunites with Mirzapur team for a romantic music video

NewsAmitabh Bachchan and other celebs is all hearts & praises for Anurag Kashyap's film 'Bamfaad'

Amitabh Bachchan and other celebs is all hearts & praises for Anurag Kashyap's film 'Bamfaad'

NewsCovid-19: Mariah Carey, Sam Smith come out in support of healthcare workers

Covid-19: Mariah Carey, Sam Smith come out in support of healthcare workers

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Faded' by Alan Walker

Song Lyrics of 'Faded' by Alan Walker

NewsDebina Bonnerjee Bring The Newest Instagram Challenge To India

Debina Bonnerjee Bring The Newest Instagram Challenge To India