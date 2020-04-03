  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Debina Bonnerjee donates Rs 1 lakh to PM-CARES fund

Debina Bonnerjee donates Rs 1 lakh to PM-CARES fund

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 03 Apr 2020 18:45:45 IST

Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Actress Debina Bonnerjee, who has been urging people to stay home and practice basic hygiene, has donated Rs 1 lakh to PM-CARES.

"I come and stand @narendramodi. Contributed my share to the #PMCaresFund. Did my bit for supporting the nation we live in. We shall overcome this crisis together and hopefully sooner if we just #StayHome," tweeted Debina.

Apart from lending financial support to the cause, she has been also updating fans about her quarantine time.

She has been sharing videos and photos of her workout regime, time spent with her pet and her chilling moment in balcony.

In her latest Instagram post, she has asked her one million followers to "make your own coffee and send me".

--IANS

nn/vnc

NewsCovid-19: Chris Mann's funny version of Adele's 'Hello' wows fans

Covid-19: Chris Mann's funny version of Adele's 'Hello' wows fans

NewsHence proved! Disha Patani is the most desirable actress and no one can match up to that oomph!

Hence proved! Disha Patani is the most desirable actress and no one can match up to that oomph!

NewsRahul Sharma: Today's generation can benefit from watching Ramayan, Mahabharat

Rahul Sharma: Today's generation can benefit from watching Ramayan, Mahabharat

NewsGuru Randhawa gave his family a heartfelt gift and won all our hearts

Guru Randhawa gave his family a heartfelt gift and won all our hearts

NewsCovid-19 scare: Tom Cruise' 'Top Gun: Maverick' gets postponed

Covid-19 scare: Tom Cruise' 'Top Gun: Maverick' gets postponed

NewsHere's why Dua Lipa quit alcohol and cigarettes

Here's why Dua Lipa quit alcohol and cigarettes

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Phir Na Milen Kabhi by Tulsi Kumar

Song lyrics of Phir Na Milen Kabhi by Tulsi Kumar

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Last Time I Say Sorry' by Kane Brown & John Legend

Song Lyrics of 'Last Time I Say Sorry' by Kane Brown & John Legend

FeatureBarun Sobti and Surbhi Jyoti starrer 'Tanhaiyan' songs

Barun Sobti and Surbhi Jyoti starrer 'Tanhaiyan' songs