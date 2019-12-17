Debutants that made their mark in 2019

Bollywood is an aspiration for many and this year was a marquee year as many fresh faces proved their talent in acting. From thrillers to love stories, filmmakers explored all kinds of scripts allowing young actors to explore and showcase their talent.

Some stood out as they embodied their character par excellence and carved a niche for themselves in tinsel town.

Ananya Panday

From her nuanced acting to her young girl charm, Ananya has sure made a splash even with just two films to her credit. With just the right mix of humour and honesty in every public appearance, she has managed a large following across the country.

Tara Sutaria

Having her style game always on point, Tara Sutaria is a delicate but powerful package. Making her B-town debut with Student of the Year 2, she has quickly made a place for herself in fans’ hearts with her beautiful smile and love for fashion.

Abhimanyu Dassani

Choosing a unique film like Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota for his debut, Abhimanyu Dassani displayed exemplary skill in every shot proving he is an actor-driven by content and story.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

One of the most special finds of this year was Siddhant Chaturvedi. Delivering an absolutely memorable performance in Gully Boy, he found instant stardom for his talent. He has also been at the receiving end of fans’ love for his fitness and boy-next-door looks.

Shivaleeka Oberoi

Whether it’s her sartorial outfit choices or her role opposite Vardhan Puri in Yeh Saali Aashiqui, this young damsel is one to watch out for! Hailing from a non-film family, she has impressed audiences and critics alike and is one of the very few actors who signed her second film even before her first one hit the silver screen!

Vardhan Puri

With Amrish Puri as his grandfather, this young lad has acting in every cell of his body. His debut film Yeh Saali Aashiqui allowed him to showcase his talent and what a splendid job he has done!