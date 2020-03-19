Deepak Dobriyal gets emotional about his friend Irrfan Khan

With Bollywood and music being nothing short of religions in India, Zee TV brings viewers the best of both worlds with its blockbuster weekend primetime offering. The channel’s first-of-its-kind music countdown show called ‘Pro Music Countdown’ is hosted by one of India’s finest RJs, social media influencer and YouTube sensation - Siddharth Kanan.

The show presents superhit songs in a never-seen-before chat show format with the hottest Bollywood celebrities getting up close and personal bout their career, romance and everything that’s brewing in B-town!

For the upcoming episode, viewers will get a sneak-peek into the journey of supremely talented actor Deepak Dobriyal. The humble actor is known for his versatile acting skills. He is popular for his adept portrayal of diverse characters and making a mark through them.

He talked at length about his new movie ‘Angrezi Medium’ and what went in to bring this film to the audiences. While speaking about his co-stars, the actor revealed how Irrfan Khan had a heart to heart conversation with him about his illness. “Irrfan was very emotional while talking about his Cancer treatment. It was truly a heart-breaking situation for me to see someone I look up to going through such turmoil in life. But I am in awe with the dedication that Irrfan showed. Despite his illness, he gave his 100 per cent to his work. I aspire to imbibe the same quality in my work”, Deepak revealed.

Irrfan Khan, who has made his mark internationally with films like Life of Pi and Jurassic World, has spent the past year being treated in London for Neuroendocrine Cancer. The actor has made a full recovery. Irrfan Khan and Deepak Dobriyal shared a unique camaraderie in Hindi Medium. We are sure that the audience will be completely dazzled with their acting skills in Angrezi Medium too.