Deepika cuts birthday cake at the airport with Ranveer

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 05 Jan 2020 14:12:07 IST

Mumbai, Jan 5 (IANS) Actress Deepika Padukone started her birthday celebrations from the city airport along with her husband Ranveer Singh.

Deepika, who turned 34 on Sunday, was spotted cutting her birthday cake at the Mumbai airport. The video, which Mumbai-based celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared on Instagram, has gone viral.

In one of the clips, Ranveer and Deepika's car arrives at the airport. The "Gully Boy" star is then seen walking all the way to open the door for his lady love Deepika.

The video was captioned: "#ranveersingh and #deepikapodukone at the airport as they are on their way to celebrate her birthday in Lucknow."

In the second video, a fan walks up to her with a chocolate cake. The clips and images show her cutting the cake and feeding a piece to Ranveer.

On the acting front, Deepika currently awaits the release of her forthcoming film "Chhapaak", an account of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, "Chhapaak" also stars Vikrant Massey. It is slated to hit the screens on January 10.

