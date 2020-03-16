  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Deepika is being productive in the times of COVID-19`

Deepika is being productive in the times of COVID-19`

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 16 Mar 2020 13:38:37 IST

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is utilising her time at home for productivity in the times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deepika took to Instagram and shared a photograph of her wardrobe and said that she is busy cleaning it.

"Productivity in the time of COVID-19!?? #cleaning #wardrobe," she captioned the image.

On the film front, Deepika will next be seen in Kabir Khan's "83". She will be seen sharing screen space with her husband and actor Ranveer Singh.

"'83", narrates the story of India's first-ever World Cup cricket victory in 1983. Ranveer plays the team's captain Kapil Dev while Deepika essays Kapil's wife Romi.

--IANS

dc/bg

NewsCOVID-19: Orlando Bloom urges fans to wash hands amid coronavirus scare

COVID-19: Orlando Bloom urges fans to wash hands amid coronavirus scare

NewsVin Diesel to turn a musician

Vin Diesel to turn a musician

NewsCoronavirus scare: Dwayne Johnson's 'Red Notice' shoot postponed

Coronavirus scare: Dwayne Johnson's 'Red Notice' shoot postponed

NewsVijay packs a punch at 'Master' audio launch

Vijay packs a punch at 'Master' audio launch

NewsSiddhant Chaturvedi is Yuvraj Singh's first choice for his biopic

Siddhant Chaturvedi is Yuvraj Singh's first choice for his biopic

NewsTara Sutaria excited to sing her debut song

Tara Sutaria excited to sing her debut song

NewsKaran Johar sends a 'sweet' surprise for Kartik Aaryan

Karan Johar sends a 'sweet' surprise for Kartik Aaryan

NewsCOVID-19: Orlando Bloom urges fans to wash hands amid coronavirus scare

COVID-19: Orlando Bloom urges fans to wash hands amid coronavirus scare

NewsVin Diesel to turn a musician

Vin Diesel to turn a musician