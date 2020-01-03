One of the most awaited movies, Chhapaak gave us a glimpse into the inspiring storyline with a teaser of its title track which will be out tomorrow.

Chhapaak is the new age inspiration story that galvanizes the youth to come together stand against the wrong, learning from the life story of Malti, the character inspired by Laxmi Agarwal, played by Deepika Padukone.

The song is beautifully sung by Arijit Singh composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy and the lyrics are penned down by Gulzar. The song embodies the youth, the people who aren’t getting the diligence to stand against the grievances and tells us the brave tales of the survivors who are leading their lives unfettered.

The makers took to their social media posted a still from the film and raised the excitement among the audience. While sharing the post they write, "In a moment. In a splash. A life changes forever... #Chhapaak Title track out today".

Chhapaak is not just a film, it’s a demonstration of hope, high spirit and the urge to change the society. Director Meghna Gulzar has touched upon the sensitive issues elegantly, that one will surely think about standing against.

The movie has already touched millions of heart and tge fans just cannot wait to see this avatar of Deepika Padukone. Malti will be one of the most challenging roles Deepika will play and by the looks of the trailer, the actress has truly essayed it with promise and determination.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone's KA Production, Meghna Gulzar & Govind Singh Sandhu's Mriga Films, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on 10th January 2020.