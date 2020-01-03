The makers of Chhapaak released the third song of the movie, Chhapaak Title Track at a special song launch event in Mumbai. Acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey, director Meghna Gulzar, Gulzar Sahab, and Shankar Ehsaan Roy were all present at the song launch.

The Chhapaak title track is a poignant depiction of Malti's traumatizing experience and her brave fight for injustice, which made both Deepika Padukone and Laxmi Agarwal quite a bit emotional at the launch event.

The song is sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy and the lyrics are penned down by Gulzar. The song embodies the youth, the people who aren’t getting the diligence to stand against the grievances and tells us the brave tales of the survivors who are leading their lives unfettered.

The title track focuses on how a person loses everything inside it and doesn't feel like existing anymore. The song ends with the actress regaining her confidence and accepting herself.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone's KA Production, Meghna Gulzar & Govind Singh Sandhu's Mriga Films, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on 10th January 2020.