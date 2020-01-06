Deepika Padukone shares the cover with Laxmi Agarwal

Truly unstoppable! ‘Malti’ Deepika Padukone and the brave and beautiful Laxmi Agarwal shine together on the cover of a leading magazine

Be it off-screen or on-screen, the aura of Deepika Padukone is widespread. Pulling off yet another remarkable cover, Deepika Padukone and acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal are truly unstoppable together on the January issue of Femina India magazine's digital cover, bringing a never seen before duo together while giving us the vibe of beautiful notions of beauty and inclusivity.

Sharing the cover on her social media, Deepika Padukone shared the cover with Laxmi Agarwal,

“Truly unstoppable!💋

Presenting the January Cover of Femina! @thelaxmiagarwal @feminaindia @shaleenanathani @sandhyashekar @florianhurel”.

In one of its kind shoots, this feature will truly be etched on the golden pages of history where the cover will be memorable for the positivity it exudes, inclusivity it reflects and at the same time, challenges the notions of beauty. The cover holds the utmost importance as it embraces beauty in all forms.

Inimitable and unstoppable Deepika looks resplendent on the cover along with acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Looking pristine and endearing, both Deepika and Laxmi look like a vision to behold in white. The camaraderie that they share is utterly prominent and their scintillating smile is definitely not to be missed. What even better about this concept is getting the real and reel life characters of ‘Chhapaak’ on the same platform and creating a positive aura everywhere. The pride, courage, and happiness are quite visible in their eyes and we sure are falling in love with it.

Deepika Padukone's portrayal of an acid attack survivor in her upcoming movie Chhapaak is breaking the beauty norms and raising the inquisitiveness of what the movie holds. Ever since the hard-hitting trailer of Chhapaak was released, the impact it has left on people is humongous. Riding high on emotions, the movie is all set to take us through the journey of Malti and bring Deepika in a never seen avatar.

The actress will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's directorial "Chhapaak", produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone's KA Production, Meghna Gulzar & Govind Singh Sandhu's Mriga Films, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on 10th January 2020.